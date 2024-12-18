Monaco's Best
Princess Stéphanie brings Christmas cheer to Centre Rainier III residents

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 18 December 2024
1 minute read
Monegasque Red Cross
The patients received gifts prepared by the Monegasque Red Cross © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
To mark the festive season, Princess Stephanie took part in a distribution of Christmas presents, organised by the Monegasque Red Cross.

Princess Stéphanie visited the Rainier III gerontology clinic at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), on Monday 16 December. She and the resident shared a lovely moment together. The Princely family has a tradition of giving presents to the patients in the run-up to Christmas.

Princesse Stéphanie CHPG
© Frédéric Nebinger /Prince’s Palace

The Princess attended a concert given by the students of the Rainier III Academy of Music at the Centre Rainier III. This musical interlude was real treat for all the residents!

After the concert, Princess Stéphanie personally handed gifts to patients in the gerontology department, continuing a tradition cherished by the Princely Family, which has actively supported the Monegasque Red Cross for decades.

CHPG Princesse Stéphanie
© Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene give out traditional Monaco Red Cross Christmas parcels together

Monaco Red Cross
© Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

Princess Stéphanie then continued her visit to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), more specifically to the Hospital Assistance section, where she greeted the hospital staff.

She met a number of inpatients, accompanied by Professor Bruno Taillan, head of the internal medicine, haematology and oncology department.

Monaco Red Cross
© Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

The Princess presented them with boxes of chocolates and was able to chat and provide them with a little comfort for the festive period.

Before leaving, she paid tribute to the Monegasque Red Cross volunteers and thanked them for their work with the sick and lonely.

Red Cross Monaco Princess Stéphanie
© Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

