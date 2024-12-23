Zonta Club Monaco: 30-year commitment to women’s rights

Founded in 1994 by Alessandrina Franzoi-Aureglia, the Zonta Club of Monaco works to defend women’s rights, prevent violence and promote equality, both in Monaco and internationally.

Created in 1919 in the United States, the Zonta organisation has expanded throughout the world with a common goal: to improve the status of women. “When I launched the Zonta Club in Monaco 30 years ago, it was a challenge. It was difficult to make our voices heard, and domestic violence and women’s rights were poorly understood in Monaco. Today, our work is recognised, thanks to the Principality’s openness and the support of Prince Albert II. Today, we work with the Comité pour la promotion et la protection des droits des femmes (Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights) with Ms. Céline Cottalorda, which has enabled us to strengthen our local impact,” said Alessandrina Franzoi-Aureglia.

© Zonta Monaco

Local and international projects to help women

The Zonta Club Monaco follows international guidelines issued by the UN, UNICEF and the Council of Europe, focusing on urgent issues such as violence, forced marriages and gender inequality. “This year, we have focused particularly on violence in Asia, especially in the Philippines, because there is an upsurge in violence and the figures are alarming,” the President said.

In Monaco, the Zonta Club organises regular conferences to raise public awareness of these key issues. In October, for example, a conference dealt with forced marriages, involving girls as young as 9 in some countries. “It’s almost like selling children — it’s a global problem, and we need to respond,” the President said. This year, the funds raised by the club’s Christmas raffle will be donated to the fight against forced marriages involving young girls.

In November, in addition to the “Stop violence against women” banners displayed on benches throughout the Principality, the Club organised a conference on the issue: “Déconstruire les violences” (Deconstructing violence). “Violence is everywhere, even in Monaco.” she said.

According to the IMSEE report in 2023, 55 cases of violence against women were recorded by the police, almost half of which were committed by a spouse or ex-spouse. 162 women admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital reported having suffered violence, 77% of which was physical violence and 14% sexual violence, including rape. Almost a third of these victims live in Monaco (52 women).

Zonta Club Monaco banners from their campaign on 25 November 2024 © Zonta Club Monaco

Education, a key driver for equality

Education is a fundamental pillar of the Zonta Club’s work. In collaboration with the Department of Education, scholarships are awarded each year to the most deserving students in Monegasque schools, to encourage access to careers that are often dominated by men. “We have created specific bursaries such as Y, which supports women in science, engineering and mathematics, and the Amelia Earhart bursary, which helps women who want to work in the aerospace industry.”

The educational initiatives also extend to the youngest children, via the Z Club and Golden Z clubs set up before the pandemic: “Educating the next generation through dialogue is essential. What we do today will count in years to come. The clubs enable secondary school pupils to get involved in activities to raise awareness of issues such as respect and the fight against violence,” she said.

Ongoing commitment in future

Alessandrina Aureglia and the 16 members of the Zonta Club Monaco are proud of the progress they have made and are determined to continue their work. “According to UN statistics, it will take another 300 years to completely eliminate violence against women. We must continue to act, because what we do today will count for future generations. All of the support and every action counts to move things forward,” she said.

Emergency numbers:

Call 0800 91 90 10 for all victims of violence.

Department of Social Welfare and Social Services: 98 98 41 00 Victims of Criminal Offences Support Association: 93 25 00 07

Red Cross Monaco: 97 97 68 00

