Events

38th Monaco Telethon continues this weekend!

Published on 16 January 2025
telethon-2024
The theme of this year's Telethon is "Everyone building". © AFM-Téléthon
- 16 January 2025
The event can count on the support of Camille Gottlieb, the Monegasque Telethon’s patron.

For the first time in the history of the Telethon, the charity event, which aims to raise funds and finance research into rare diseases, is taking place in two stages. The first took place at the beginning of December, with the Monaco Maladies Génétiques (MMG – Monaco Genetic Diseases) non-profit raising around €5,000.

“We didn’t have a venue available for the first weekend in December, but we were still there, with an event on the Promenade Honoré II,”  MMG president Muriel Agliardi told Monaco Matin 

The second phase will take place on 18 and 19 January at the Espace Léo Ferré, with a programme featuring live bands, a quiz on the Olympics, a zumba-thon with 12 teachers, bingo, a raffle, a pole dancing demonstration, a treasure hunt with the Monaco fire brigade, a visual impairment simulation course and a bonsai workshop. The Telethon village will also feature entertainment, stalls selling clothing and equipments for babies and children, and a snack bar.

And don’t forget the Telethon cultural walk, with an unusual tour of Grimaldi Rock, on Sunday 19 January at 2 pm. All the money raised over the two days will go to the charity. And be in no doubt: the second phase will be just as festive and supportive as the first.

