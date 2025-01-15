Prince Albert II attends CHPG New Year ceremony

The Director of the CHPG, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, announced a number of changes and looked ahead to 2025 © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Prince Albert II attended the traditional New Year ceremony at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) on Tuesday 14 January.

After the 27th Journée du Goût (Taste Day) on Monday 13 January, Prince Albert visited the CHPG the following day, alongside Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, the hospital’s director.

Accompanied by Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and Thomas Brezzo , President of the National Council, the Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre began by reviewing the past year.

According to La Gazette de Monaco, the CHPG saw a significant upturn in activity in 2024, with a 5% rise and over 23,000 new patients admitted.

Visits to adult and paediatric emergency departments rose by 8%, while the operating theatre saw a 4% upturn, buoyed in particular by 472 robotic surgical procedures.

Among the announcements, the Director revealed that the first phase of the move to the new hospital will begin in April 2025.

“Blood donors and staff from the blood transfusion centre will be able to discover the department’s new premises, in a building that will also house the anatomopathology team, as the CHPG launches its molecular biology activity,” she explained.

A number of members of staff will leave in 2025: “Professors Faraggi and Rouquette, and doctors Quintens, Bernard, Garnier, Taillan, Aubin, Perrin, Chazal and Ciais,” she said. “We had the pleasure of welcoming Dr Diane Lazard and Professor Bertrand Prunet, and we look forward to the addition of Dr Carpentier and Dr Paulmier to the team.”

Christophe Robino also mentioned the arrival of Professor Bertrand Prunet as Head of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care.

More doctors will be joining soon, particularly in urology, nuclear medicine and paediatrics.