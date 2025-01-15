Curious culinary combination featured at 27th ‘Journée du Goût’

A number of events are planned during the flavour-full week.

The 27th Journée du Goût (Taste Day) was launched at a breakfast in the Belle Epoque room of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo on Monday, 13 January 2025. Seated at one of the many round tables was Prince Albert II, of course, but also public figures, renowned chefs and pupils from the Principality.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Organised by the Monaco Goût et Saveurs non-profit, the event is a way for CE1 and CE2 pupils (years 3 and 4, US grades 2 and 3) to “learn about ingredients and come into contact with top chefs,” Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education, Youth and Sport, told Monaco Info. He added: “Learning to eat, to taste… It’s all part of an extraordinary educational project.” This year, two very unusual foods will be in the spotlight: red cabbage and pomegranates.

This Thursday, CE1 students are expected at Rainier III high school to take part in eight different workshops on waste prevention and reduction, short supply chains and healthy products. As for the CE2s, they will be revisiting French toast, savoury or sweet, in a recipe competition.

In addition, 800 informative booklets were given out to pupils in the Principality’s different schools to ‘feed’ their culinary knowledge. The little gourmets are in for a treat!