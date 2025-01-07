Adi Hütter, two more years at helm of AS Monaco

With his contract due to expire in June, Adi Hütter has decided to extend his time at AS Monaco by a further two years. The Austrian coach is now bound to the Principality’s club until 30 June 2027.

Adi Hütter, who arrived in Monaco in July 2023, has overseen sixty matches from the Monaco bench, with almost a 60% success rate. Under his leadership, the team has taken on an attacking style of play, giving pride of place to young, club-trained talents such as Maghnes Akliouche, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Soungoutou Magassa. It’s a philosophy that fits in perfectly with the club’s sporting ambitions.

An expected return to the Champions League

Adi Hütter finished runner-up to PSG in Ligue 1 in his first season at the helm of the Red and Whites. The second-place finish was significant, as it meant direct qualification for the Champions League, which the Principality club had not played in since the 2018-2019 season! It has made a promising start, including a prestigious victory over Barcelona and wins over Belgrade and Bologna, leaving ASM well-placed for a potential play-off spot (16th out of 36). To guarantee qualification, Monaco will need to pick up at least a point against Aston Villa or Inter in the coming weeks.

Adi Hutter: Everything you need to know about the AS Monaco manager

An experienced coach

A former Austrian international midfielder, Adi Hütter began coaching in his homeland, taking the reins at SCR Altach in 2009 and then SV Grödig in 2012. A first significant milestone was in 2014, when he joined RB Salzburg, winning the league and cup double in his first season.

He then moved to Bern in Switzerland, where he finished as champion in the 2017-2018 season with the Young Boys. He took Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League semi-finals in 2019 before a short stint at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Having arrived in the Principality on 4 July 2023, the Austrian coach is set to continue in charge of the Red and Whites until 30 June 2027, with sights set high!