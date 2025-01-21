“Children of War” exhibition explores daily lives of young Ukrainians

An exhibition about the impact of war on a generation © Vovk - Valentina Petrovych - Valdemar Gorlushko

The exhibition will run from 23 to 30 January 2025.

The Help Ukraine Monaco collective, co-founded by Zhanna Bubka and Kateryna Feday, is presenting a new exhibition on the tragedy that young people in Ukraine are experiencing. Called “Children of War”, it features a series of photographs by Ukrainian artists Sergii Vovk, Valentyna Petrovych and Valdemar Gorlushko.

All three are keen to show human resilience in the face of horror, drawing on the work of photojournalists such as Steve McCurry and James Nachtwey. Young Ukrainians are pictured in front of ruined buildings, bomb shelter walls, etc.

Photoshoots were carried out with young undergraduates from damaged cities. Their hair and make-up was done thanks to the “Svitlii” Foundation on site, and they wore party outfits collected by the Help Ukraine Monaco collective in the Principality. Monaco Town Council, the AIAP Unesco Committee and the curators Jean-Pierre Debernardi and Taisiya Savchuk-Polishuk also took part in the project, which has both an artistic and a social dimension.

Other highlights of the exhibition include a lecture about Mykhailo Tereshchenko, a 19th-century Ukrainian philanthropist who lived in Monaco for much of his life, and a traditional Petrykivka painting workshop for all ages.

Practical details