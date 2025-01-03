Dry January: A good time to take a break!

Every year, millions of people take up the challenge of an alcohol-free month © pixabay

The Prince’s Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to take part in Dry January and rethink their relationship with alcohol.

A new year can be a time for new resolutions, so why not reduce your alcohol consumption or even stop altogether this January?

It’s a very well-known movement now, called Dry January, meaning an alcohol-free month. Created in the UK in 2013, the challenge quickly became a global phenomenon, taken up by millions of participants.

There are several benefits to an alcohol-free month : restful sleep, glowing skin, lower blood pressure, better concentration, not to mention money saved and a sense of personal achievement.

Monitor your alcohol consumption

The Government of Monaco points out that, according to public health figures, almost a quarter of the adult population exceeds the consumption guidelines, i.e. no more than two glasses of alcohol a day, and not every day. Even in small doses, alcohol poses health risks, so ‘Dry January‘ is a good reason to take stock of how much you drink. “Yes! No promises, but I’m going to try!” commented one internet user on social media.

The Government of Monaco is encouraging participants to head over to the official dryjanuary.fr website, where they can find advice, shared feedback and recipes for alcohol-free cocktails.

For those who are worried about stopping suddenly, particularly those who may have a drinking problem, there are suitable alternatives on offer. Monaco’s Centre de Soins d’Accompagnement et de Prévention en Addictologie (CSAPA – Addiction Support and Prevention Centre), located in Fontvieille, is also on hand to offer medical and psychological care and personalised support.

As well as the physical benefits, the approach also raises awareness about drinking habits that are more a question of routine than of choice.

The campaign is part of a wider policy to prevent and combat the harmful effects of alcohol, particularly for drivers. Last month’s accidents due to drink-driving served as a reminder of the need for action.

Practical details:

The CSAPAM is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.