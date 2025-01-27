Monaco's Best
Story

Fake ID for jobhunter in Monaco

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 27 January 2025
tribunal-de-monaco
© Monaco Tribune
- 27 January 2025
The Beausoleil resident, originally from the Comoros, was tried by the Monaco court on 21 January 2025. 

The affair dates back to 21 July 2024, when he was stopped by the Monegasque authorities in the vicinity of the station.

He produced a work permit and other documentation that didn’t include a photo. At the police’s request, he then showed an identity card on his mobile phone. While the photo matched his physical appearance, the other information did not check out.

The officers realised he was using a false identity. The individual was looking for work in Monaco and appeared to have administrative issues in France. He appeared to be using fake documents to attempt to gain employment in the Principality.

The police also discovered a telephone number and bank card belonging to his cousin. The man explained that he had no recollection of having it with him, adding that the card had been deactivated.

Absent from the hearing

The individual did not appear in court on the day of the hearing, nor was he represented by a lawyer. The court noted that he had no criminal record, in either France or in Monaco.

The prosecutor requested a €2000 suspended fine and confiscation of the fake documents.

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to a suspended fine of €1,000. The fraudulent documents and CV will also be confiscated.

