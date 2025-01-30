New recruitment day at Nice Airport with around 500 vacancies

The job fair is organised by Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and France Travail.

After a resounding success in 2024, with over 1,300 participants, Nice Airport is hosting another one-day job fair. It will take place on Thursday 30 January from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm at the Terminal 1 Business Centre.

More than 25 companies will be there to share their job opportunities. In store are discussions with company representatives and an opportunity to learn about the different professions.

Around 500 positions are vacant, on a fixed-term or permanent basis, in the following areas: retail, car rental services, security, assistance for passengers with reduced mobility, assistance and logistics services for airlines, catering, passenger reception/information, technical maintenance of premises, operations management, etc.

The recruitment day is open to everyone, even beginners with no qualifications or professional experience. There’s just one requirement: bring your CV!

Applicants can already consult the job offers, and the skills required, on the France Travail website using the #EmploiAeroportNice hashtag.