Prince Albert II and Camille Gottlieb celebrate International Women’s Sports Day on motor sport theme

The significant occasion was being held at a very special time: Monaco is 2025 World Capital of Sport, an ideal opportunity to promote women's sport © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

On 24 January, Monaco hosted International Women’s Sports Day at the Prince Albert II Car Collection, promoting women’s careers in motor sport. The inspiring event was attended by the Sovereign, his niece Camille Gottlieb, and a number of leading figures from the industry.

Held in the Prince’s Car Collection premises, just a stone’s throw from the legendary Grand Prix circuit, International Women’s Sports Day showcased the growing involvement of women in a sport that is historically male-dominated.

Advertising

The aim of the initiative, with the support of the Iron Dames and the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Committee, was to inspire young girls in Monaco by introducing them to the many possible careers in motorsport.

After debate sessions with guest speakers, Prince Albert II and his niece Camille Gottlieb arrived at the event, in particular to present Michèle Mouton, a true motor racing legend, with a lifetime Automobile Club de Monaco membership card. She was the first, and still the only, woman to win a WRC World Rally Championship event, a feat she has accomplished four times.

A tribute to the history of women in sport

The Princely Family also discovered the book entitled “100 Years of Women: Motorsport & Monaco” by Nancy Heslin and Lacey Da Costa, about Monaco’s pioneering female motorsport champions since 1925. In fact the Sovereign is the only male to appear in the book, as author of the preface.

The event marked the launch of the not-for-profit book. Written in English, it is sold online for 50 euros. Profits from sales will be used to support the next generation of female talent in the sport, as well as to finance projects designed to promote diversity and inclusion in sport in general.

Michèle Mouton This first International Women’s Sports Day event in Monaco was organised by Nancy Heslin (Carob Tree Publishing), Tiffaney Perlino (President of the ACM Women in Motorsport Committee),Valérie Closier (Director of the Prince’s Car Collection) and Martine Ackermann (Child CARE Monaco)

International Women’s Sports Day: Monegasque athletes that make Monaco shine internationally

Top-class speakers

A number of emblematic figures from motor sports and industry spoke at the special event, including Delphine Biscaye, Director of the F1 Competition Academy, as well as Michèle Mouton, vice-world rally champion and guest of honour.

Other speakers included leading female figures such as Sara Mariani, Director of Sustainability and Inclusion at the FIA, and Marta Garcia, F1 Academy 2023 champion. These professionals shared their career paths and wealth of experience, providing the 120 students in attendance, aged between 14 and 22, with concrete prospects for a future in motor sport if that is their choice.

Tiffaney Perlino, Chair of the ACM’s Women in Motorsport Committee, rounded off the day, stating that this kind of event is essential to encourage young girls to take up careers in motorsport. “It is important to stress that motorsport is an inclusive space for women, and we are committed to promoting their contributions and successes in all areas of the sport,” she said.

Camille Gottlieb, Margaux Grundstein and Laura Dias were there to represent their non-profit, BeSafe Delphine Biscaye, F1 Academy Competition Director – Cathy Muller, Iron Dames Young Talent Management – Sara Mariani, FIA Director of Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion – Laurie Clog, Partnerships & Business Development, Mahindra Racing (Formula E) – Liz Roberts, Sportsunite Monaco Lacey Da Costa, Director of Management at Carob Tree Publishing Delphine Biscaye Michèle Mouton Vicky Farfus, Iron Dames Karting and Marta Garcia, Iron Dames and F1 Academy 2023 Champion

Photo credits: Monaco Tribune / Anaïs Riu + Ed Wright Images + Communication department / Stéphane Danna.