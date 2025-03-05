Chess: 2025 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Monaco a shining success, with victory for Goryachkina

Monaco once again confirmed its status as the world capital of women’s chess as it hosted the third leg of the 2025 FIDE Grand Prix in the Novotel hotel. Ten of the world’s best female players took part in the prestigious tournament, including Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina, who triumphed after a fierce battle.

Former world champion Aleksandra Goryachkina finished tied with Humpy Koneru and Batkhuyag Munguntuul on 5.5/9, but won thanks to a tie-break in her favour. Koneru, who lost just once, to Goryachkina, took second place, with Batkhuyag completing the podium.

The success highlights the growing importance of chess in Monaco, already boosted by the exploits of the Cercle d’Échecs de Monte-Carlo, a member of the French Chess Federation and winner of the Clubs’ European Cup on eight occasions. The fourth leg of the Grand Prix will take place in Cyprus from 14 to 27 March 2025.

A historic chess tournament to commemorate Prince Albert 1st

Monaco to host two major chess tournaments