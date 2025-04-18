Prince Albert II honours past and embraces future in Leipzig

During moving commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Leipzig, Prince Albert II took part in a series of symbolic events that build bridges between historic events and contemporary peace initiatives.

On Thursday 17 April, the Sovereign Prince travelled to Leipzig to take part in the ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the city’s liberation by American troops. Accompanied by Burkhard Jung, Mayor of Leipzig, and H.E. Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco’s Ambassador to Germany, Prince Albert II attended a moving ceremony in front of the Capa Haus.

The iconic landmark, named in honour of legendary war photographer Robert Capa, marks the spot where American soldier Raymond J. Bowman, the last war casualty in the region, fell just two weeks before the end of the conflict in Europe. The ceremony began with a poignant rendition of “La guerre est finie” by artists David Timm and Reiko Brockelt, followed by official speeches, the laying of a wreath and a minute’s silence, then a reading of the “Robert Capa Manifesto”.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

20 years of fighting for peace

In addition to the moment of remembrance, the Sovereign also took part in a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Foundation for Post Conflict Development (FPCD), of which he is the patron. A particularly significant meeting took place with Claudia Abate, whose father, Frank A. Abate, served in the same battalion as Raymond J. Bowman.

The ceremony featured a series of moving speeches, including one by Antony Abate, Frank Abate’s son, followed by a presentation of the “Citizens’ Movement” by Dr Braumann and the screening of the film “Hitler’s Last Victims – Leipzig and the End of the War”.

A guest of honour particularly touched those present: Richard Read, a journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and grandson of Major Richard Eaton, who took part in the battles for Leipzig and was at the Abtnaundorf camp shortly after the massacre, travelled specially from the United States to attend the commemorations.

An award and future prospects

As the high point of the day, Prince Albert II, with Mrs Abate and Mrs Bubbio, presented the “FPCD 20th Anniversary Prize” to the Capa Haus initiative. The delegation then visited the permanent “War is Over” exhibition, along with Michelle Tafur, US Consul.

The Prince’s visit to Leipzig, combining a duty of remembrance and a commitment to peace, once again underlines Prince Albert II’s attachment to the values of reconciliation and his involvement in initiatives whose aim is a more harmonious, post-conflict world.