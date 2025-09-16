Princess Charlene launches ‘It’s a dog’s life’ book in aid of Monaco SPA

Princess Charlene alongside Carob Tree Publishing editors – Lacey Da Costa on the left and Nancy Heslin on the right – flanked by Camille Gottlieb and Jessica Fry © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Princess Charlene officially launched the special book project on Monday evening, bringing together 350 dog portraits, including some of the four-legged members of the Princely Family.

On Sunday 15 September, the launch evening for It’s a dog’s life took place on Sir Stelios’ Philanthropic Foundation Terrace. The book created by author-photographer Jessica Fry showcases the Principality’s four-legged friends. Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, a major sponsor of the publication through his brand easyPet, opened up his prestigious venue to welcome nearly 300 guests who came to celebrate the charitable initiative in aid of the Société Protectrice des Animaux de Monaco (SPA – animal protection society).

The event gained extra significance at the start of the evening with the arrival of Princess Charlene, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Monaco SPA, accompanied by Camille Gottlieb, Secretary General of the organisation. Also present were Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State, as well as members of SPA Monaco and the various partners of the book, reflecting strong institutional commitment to the cause.

The attendees then posed on the red carpet alongside Princess Charlene and a canine resident of the SPA, perfectly symbolising the spirit of this evening dedicated to solidarity with animals. © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Immortalising Monegasques’ love for their pets

Produced by Carob Tree Publishing, the book pays vibrant tribute to dogs and their owners through previously unseen photographs captured largely in the Principality by the father-daughter duo Charles Franch Guerra and Julie Franch Guerra. Among these touching portraits, guests had the chance to preview the portraits of the Princely Family’s furry friends.

Nancy Heslin, co-founder of Carob Tree Publishing, opened the speeches by presenting the ambitions of the unique project before handing over to Jessica Fry. “Thank you to all of you and to your dogs because you made this adventure possible. You brought this book to life,” the author said during her address. “Thanks to your support at this event, we will raise a substantial sum for the Monaco SPA. Tonight, we are not only celebrating more than 350 photos, but we are celebrating your ability to unite for a noble cause.”

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Art in the service of animal protection

The evening continued in a joyful atmosphere, punctuated by cocktails and enhanced by several themed stands. Guests were able to visit the Monaco SPA stand, but also explore dog food products such as the Portuguese artisanal brand Cooka’s Cookies, as well as the pastel works of portrait artist Jacqueline Vandebeuque-Denglos – before which Princess Charlene paused, intrigued. “I work from photographs and it is fascinating to see how much a dog’s character comes through, depending on its expression, its posture, its relationship with its owner,” the passionate artist said.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Full mobilisation for the SPA

The official presentation of a book to Princess Charlene marked the launch of this major charitable initiative. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the SPA, to support the animal cause and offer a second chance to many dogs awaiting a home.

It’s a gesture that perfectly illustrates the constant commitment of the Princely Family to animal protection, a field in which the Princess has been personally involved for many years, using her profile and influence to serve a cause close to her heart.

At the end of the red carpet, guests flocked to purchase copies of It’s a dog’s life, sold at €150 each and slipped into tote bags emblazoned with the Monaco SPA logo. For those wishing to support the cause, online orders are possible on the publisher’s official website.