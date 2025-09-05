Smartphone ban, school uniforms, mental health… 5 key back-to-school takeaways in Monaco

Amid growing anxiety among young people, Monaco’s education system is prioritising well-being and focus with strong measures on screen use while reinforcing collective identity.

Launch of “No Phone” initiative

The flagship measure for the 2025 school year is the strict ban on mobile phones from CM2 (fifth grade) through high school at Collège Charles-III and the Albert Premier and Rainier III high schools. Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, presented an innovative system: “Each student will be provided with a magnetic pouch in which they must store their phone upon entering the school. A magnetic lock prevents access during the school day.”

The pouch works like a Faraday cage, blocking all communication. Vinci explained the goal: “We need to wean our young generations off this digital dummy. The aim is not to fight the device itself, but the behaviours—from addiction to inattention in class and even cyberbullying within the school.”

The measure is part of a wider “digital curfew” from 9:30 pm to 7 am for middle-schoolers on government-provided computers, alongside a broader reflection on technology’s role in society.

Mental health and technology

The Minister of the Interior, Lionel Beffre, also took advantage of the back-to-school press conference to highlight the two major challenges facing Monegasque society: “The first is linked to the behavioural changes of an increasingly violent society in which issues of harassment and mental health are a concern. The second more direct issue concerns the impact that artificial intelligence has on education.”

This year, psychological support will be strengthened with a “mandatory introduction to the school psychologist for all students” and collaboration with the CHPG to improve listening and early detection of distress.

The mental health and digital strategies come from discussions with the Association of Parents of Monaco Schools (APEM) and student consultations, where pupils raised concerns about academic pressure. Beyond the “No Phone” policy, workshops and training on AI and digital literacy will be implemented.

Return of school uniforms

From January 2026, Collège Charles III will adopt a standardised school uniform. “A top will be provided with a logo, while trousers or skirts will be open to parents and pupils’ choice,” said Philippe Vinci, who aims to “strengthen identity” and “pride in belonging to a group.” The initiative is supported by the government and – according to Lionel Beffre – fits into a broader framework of respect for authority: “We have observed a high rate of absenteeism, even in final-year classes. We need to reinforce the importance of punctuality, attendance and respect for peers and teachers […] In a society that is often highly individualistic, respect for common rules is first learned and practised at school.”

Maths and music

Beyond disciplinary measures, Monaco is implementing an innovative strategy that reflects its ambitions. Programs such as Music for All in nursery, partnerships with the Monte-Carlo Opera and preparation for the Mathematics Olympiads illustrate a school framework committed to excellence.

A third vocational prep program is also being introduced to ensure “a chosen, not imposed, career path,” said Philippe Vinci. Students enrolled in the program will spend five hours per week at the college and five hours exploring the technical high school and other relevant sites.

A culture of excellence

While many European education systems struggle to maintain teaching staff and face increasingly overcrowded classrooms, Monaco relies on demographic stability to sustain a model of educational excellence. “A reasonable number of students per class is, in our view, one of the keys to quality teaching,” said Lionel Beffre, who also welcomes the arrival of two new school principals, the temporary relocation of the Lycée Albert Ier to the renovated Annonciade premises (former Collège Charles III) and Eurest as the new catering provider.

