Prince Albert II rules out legalising abortion and unveils ambitions for La Rousse development

In an exclusive interview with Monaco Matin, the Sovereign set out his position on several issues, including the key points below.

A definitive refusal on the issue of abortion

In an in-depth interview given to Monaco-Matin ahead of National Day, Prince Albert II confirmed the Government’s refusal to follow up on the proposed bill to legalise voluntary pregnancy termination (abortion) in the Principality. “I understand how sensitive this subject is, the emotion it can bring up,” the Sovereign said, justifying the position by reference to “the place that the Catholic religion holds in our country”.

The Head of State believes that “the current framework respects who we are”, referring to the legislative developments of 2009 and 2019 that established “a balance respectful of our fundamental identity”. Minister of State Christophe Mirmand informed National Council President Thomas Brezzo of the decision two weeks ago, while announcing new support measures to come.

An ambitious vision for the La Rousse district

Prince Albert II also unveiled his ambitions for the “La Rousse” housing development project in the Annonciade district. “It is the first time that an entire district is being rebuilt on this scale,” he stressed, describing the project as “exemplary in terms of housing” and renewable energy.

The Sovereign aims to recreate “the Condamine spirit” elsewhere in the Principality, with local shops and genuine neighbourhood life. “It is absolutely essential that we manage to support and sustain local shops,” he insisted, referring to recent news about Le Zinc and Gerhard’s.

A new Chief of Staff in early 2026

The Sovereign took the opportunity to announce the forthcoming departure of his Chief of Staff, Christophe Steiner, who has held the position since September 2023. The Sovereign explained that Steiner, “a very long-standing friend”, made it clear from the outset that he did not wish to stay much more than two years. The two men agreed that he would leave his post at the end of 2025. The Prince also revealed that his successor has already been identified, without disclosing their identity. The official announcement is expected in early 2026.