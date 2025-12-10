Monaco's Best
Photos

Monaco’s Princely Twins turn 11: new portraits mark a milestone birthday

Published on 10 December 2025
enfants princier
Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Prince's Palace
The Princely Twins mark another milestone this Tuesday, December 10th, as revealed through new photographs released by the Prince’s Palace.

The Prince’s Palace unveiled fresh official portraits of Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Wednesday to commemorate their eleventh birthday. The images, captured by Vanessa von Zitzewitz – the Princelt Family’s official photographer — sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages across the Palace’s social media channels.

Historic titles carried since birth

jacques prince hereditaire
© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Prince’s Palace
princesse gabriella portrait
© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Prince’s Palace

Born on December 10, 2014, the Princely Twins have held the titles of Marquis and Marquise des Baux de Provence since birth. Prince Jacques also bears the title of Count of Polignac. These historic designations trace the ancestral bonds between the Grimaldi Family and Provence, with the Marquisate of Baux having been incorporated into Monaco during the 17th century. Last October, a commemorative coin was issued in honour of Prince Jacques’s Marquisate of Baux.

enfants princier
© Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Prince’s Palace

Present for the year-end festivities

On November 19th, the Princely Twins joined their family for the National Day Mass at Monaco Cathedral, elegantly attired for the solemn ceremony. On December 5th, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella accompanied their parents to inaugurate the Christmas Village. The Princely Family also revealed their 2025 holiday card — a warm photograph featuring Harley, Princess Charlene’s small dog.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins inaugurate Monaco’s Christmas Village

At 11 years old, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are growing up under the watchful care of their parents, who strive to provide them with a balanced upbringing—one that honours protocol obligations while preserving cherished moments of family life.