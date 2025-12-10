Nice–Ventimiglia line to close for night works in 2026

Two new periods of work scheduled for 2026 have been announced by SNCF © Zou! Région Sud

SNCF has extended its major modernisation project along the Côte d’Azur coastline, forcing travellers to adjust their night-time movements for almost a year.

Passengers on the TER line between Nice and Ventimiglia will once again need to be patient. Initially due to finish in mid-December 2025, the works will now run until the end of 2026. SNCF has announced two new work periods: from 14 December 2025 to 12 July 2026, then from 30 August to 11 December 2026, trains will no longer run between 10pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday, in both directions. Only Friday and Saturday night services will run as normal.

The prolonged closure directly affects the thousands of cross-border workers and Monaco residents who rely on the strategic route every day.

An ambitious modernisation programme

The first phase of works will focus on securing the rock faces above the tracks, as well as upgrading the railway signalling system.

At the start of the 2026 school year, SNCF Réseau teams will continue the signalling upgrade and take on two major structures: strengthening the Cap Roux tunnel in Villefranche-sur-Mer and replacing the deck of a rail bridge in Beaulieu-sur-Mer.

Alternatives for travellers

A road-based replacement service will accompany the works. Coaches will provide direct connections between Ventimiglia and Monaco, departing from the drop-off area at Monaco station. Bus services between Menton and Nice will also be increased, accessible from the usual stops on the network.

Detailed timetables can be found on the SNCF website. Travellers are advised to plan ahead and check traffic updates regularly when organising their journeys during the lengthy period of works.