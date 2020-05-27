Prince Albert II sets example for Covid-19 tests

On Tuesday 26th May, H.S.H. Prince Albert visited the two antibody screening centres of Covid-19 which tests the population of Monaco and soon private sector employees.

Located in the Espace Léo Ferré and the Grimaldi Forum, these two places have welcomed more than 6,500 people since the beginning of this campaign; 200 have tested positive for antibodies without developing the disease.

Prince Albert II wanted to set an example by being tested using the rapid test technique, which has revealed the spread of the virus. So far, just under 20% of the population have received an antibody test with thousands more Monegasques going every day.

After contracting the disease in March, the Sovereign has made a full recovery since then. He called on the importance of residents being tested en masse, declaring that “we will have to wear masks and respect social distancing measures for some time to come.”

98 official coronavirus cases

This Tuesday, no positive COVID-19 cases were discovered. The number of people in the Principality affected by coronavirus, therefore, stands at 98. A total of 90 people have recovered. Only one person remains in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, treated in intensive care.

Not all the people tested and hospitalised are residents of the Principality. Only patients who are have suffered from severe symptoms are hospitalised.

People with few symptoms are invited to self-isolate at home while being medically monitored. The Home Monitoring Centre continues to follow the condition of one patient.

The Prince’s Government lifted lockdown on May 4th.