











Players celebrated their latest win under the watchful eye of club president Dmitry Rybolovlev and the new president of France’s Ligue de Football Professionel, Vincent Labrune.

They held the upper hand until two unexpected expulsions left them struggling 9 against 11. However, Niko Kovac’s men were not going to give in. They held together for twenty very long minutes, finally managing to secure a victory against RC Strasbourg (3-2) during Sunday’s match at the Louis II stadium.

A well-deserved and unifying victory

The 1,400 social-distanced spectators roared them on. Despite two surprise expulsions in a short lapse of time – Aurélien Tchouaméni (56′), due to a second yellow card, and Axel Disasi (67′), following a foul in the penalty area while trying to prevent his opponents from scoring – Monaco snatched a well-deserved win against RC Strasbourg.

Niko Kovac’s men held up

The third success of the season

Even down to nine, Niko Kovac’s men held up. At half time, Monaco’s was leading 2-0, thanks to goals by Wissam Ben Yedder (9′) and Ruben Aguilar (45+2). But Monaco got comfortable too soon. Straight into the second half, Strasbourg picked themselves up, scoring right after the break with a back of the net by Mehdi Chahiri (2-1, 47′). Yedder came to the rescue again, scoring for Monaco at 53’ and securing the team’s advantage. To ensure that they would keep the lead until the end of the match, Monaco showed an impressive team effort and, despite their advantage in numbers, Strasbourg never managed to get the upper hand.

Dmitry Rybolovlev meets Vincent Labrune

Two weeks after celebrating Monaco’s 1000th Ligue 1 win against FC Nantes, Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco for the last ten seasons, took Sunday’s match against Strasbourg as an opportunity to meet with the LFP’s newest president, Vincent Labrune. The LFP – or Ligue de Football Professionnel – is the governing body that runs France’s major football leagues.

From left to right: Paul Mitchell, Oleg Petrov, Dmitry Rybolovlev and Vincent Labrune

Elected on September 10th to the body’s presidency, Vincent Labrune had the chance to talk to Dmitry Rybolovlev, who was accompanied by Paul Mitchell, the club’s sporting director, as well as AS Monaco Executive Vice-President Oleg Petrov, who was recently elected to the LFP’s board of directors.

With an overall total of ten points, AS Monaco currently ranks 5th in Ligue 1 rankings. Their next match in on Sunday 4th October against Stade Brestois.