











On Monday 28 September Prince Albert inaugurated the new Nuclear Medicine Department at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG). The grand opening comes after three years of construction works.

Many local officials attended the official inauguration ceremony this Monday, including the Prince Albert, Minister of State Pierre Dartout and the President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri. Thanks to this digital equipment, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is now able to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier. The equipment consists of two latest-generation SPECT cameras and two very high-resolution full digital PET cameras. This detection tool offers “unrivalled imaging quality” and will make it possible to treat a greater number of pathologies.

Multi-million investment supported by multiple stakeholders

The total investment of this high-performance equipment came in at €8.2 million and was built with the help of Monaco’s government aided by private funding offered by the Foundation des Amis du CHPG and the Tabor Foundation. Two radio-pharmacists are joining the hospital to use this new radiopharmaceutical equipment and help in the detection and treatment of certain cancers with greater accuracy.

