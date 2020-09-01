











On Monday August 31st, Monaco recorded seven new coronavirus cases. The government has also announced new quarantine measures for people coming back from countries deemed to be at high risk of the virus.

Monaco has now recorded 138 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Four people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including two residents who are in ICU, while 42 others are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries currently stands at 89 people.

The UK, Switzerland and the Vatican declared high risk countries

Quarantine may be imposed on anyone diagnosed as positive until they recover, but also on anyone with a potential risk or signs of infection. In the latter case, quarantine is carried out during the incubation period of the virus (14 days) and until receiving medical results.

A compulsory quarantine has now been extended to all people coming from Andorra, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Republic of San Marino and Switzerland, as well as to anyone arriving from a non-EU country. The new additions are all European countries where over the last 14 days, the number of cases recorded “has exceeded sixty cases per 100,000 inhabitants,” explains the government.

To be exempt from a quarantine, travellers will have to present a negative PCR test done no more than 72h prior to their arrival in Monaco.