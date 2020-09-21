











Monaco’s population came together on 19 September to take part in World Cleanup Day, a worldwide waste collection event which aims to raise awareness about pollution. Prince Albert took part in the event, along with his two children.

They could be seen wandering through the winding streets of Monaco’s old town, looking for cigarette butts and other types of waste. True to his dedication to the environment, Prince Albert took part in the eco-walk event, accompanied by the twins Gabriella and Jacques.

210 kg of waste cleaned up in a single day

Plastic and glass bottles, face masks, cigarette butts, cans, cups… In a single day, volunteers throughout the principality collected over 210 kg worth of waste. Four initiatives were organised in and around Monaco: an eco-walk, and eco-run, an eco-hike…

In Monaco, World Cleanup Day was organised by Sébastien Uscher, member of the Stand Up for the Planet organisation, in partnership with Monaco’s townhall, Decathlon, The Energy Transition of the Principality of Monaco, Monaco’s sanitation body as well as Eco Angels, an initiative run by Stars’ N’Bars.

Samedi 19 septembre en matinée, S.A.S. le Prince Albert II accompagné du Prince Héréditaire Jacques et de la Princesse… Geplaatst door Palais Princier de Monaco – Prince's Palace of Monaco op Zaterdag 19 september 2020