











On Friday 23 October, Minister of State Pierre Dartout announced new measures to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

24 hours after France announced a curfew extension to 54 departments, Monaco announced new measures to help tackle the pandemic. Currently, Monaco has a rate of 81,58 cases per 100,000 people.

Even if Monaco’s numbers are much lower than France’s 251,5 cases per 100,000 people, the Minister of State Pierre Dartout says that the situation “remains serious”. For comparison, in the nearby region of Alpe Maritimes, the incidence rate for Covid-19 is currently at 153 cases per 100,000 people.

Monaco tightens the grip

The number of Monaco’s coronavirus cases has doubled in the last week. Yet, Minister of State Pierre Dartout insists that “there is no reason to put the country under curfew”. The new measures were introduced on Saturday 24 October and will stay in place until 1st December.

Bars and restaurants will have to close at 11:30 pm and evening meals will require a reservation. The maximum number of people allowed at a table has been reduced from ten to six.

The last entry to the Monte-Carlo Casino will be at midnight.

The number of people in public transport will be reduced.

Amateur combat sports will have to stop momentarily.

Monaco employees who reside in the Alpes-Maritimes department and who need to travel between 9 pm and 6 am will require a certificate.

“Our aim is to go about the situation with pragmatism and flexibility. If cases were to rise further, we might have to introduce more stringent measures. We would like to avoid new restrictions as much as possible, to keep a balance between protecting public health and maintaining the economy open, which is essential to our jobs and to our prosperity.” Pierre Dartout

“Half of the transmissions occur within the private sphere,” noted the Minister of State, who stressed the importance of “avoiding big family reunions and large gatherings with friends”. He also invited Monégasques and residents to avoid unnecessary trips to any region particularly affected by the virus.