











The High Level Panel for road safety met on 28 October at Monaco’s Automobile club to discuss the progress made in 2020. Princess Charlene was in attendance.

The meeting was headed by Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The High Level Panel session was organised to assess the year’s progress, as well as to stress “the need to mobilise more partners from the car sector in order to develop innovative and sustainable financing mechanisms for the future”.

Together for road safety on a global scale

The High Level Panel (HPL) was created by the FIA to promote road safety on a global scale. Over 80 celebrities and leaders in their field are part of it, including Princess Charlene of Monaco, who joined in 2019.

“2020 has changed our daily lives and our lifestyles. It is also a year during which the FIA High Level Panel has consolidated its initiatives against road deaths, particularly in developing countries,” said Princess Charlene. In 2019, the High Level Panel took part in the #3500Lives campaign, organised to raise awareness about traffic accidents involving pedestrians.