











It’s been over three weeks since Storm Alex ravaged the Riviera’s hinterland, but aid efforts are still underway. In light of the number of donations, Monaco’s red cross has closed its collection centre.

Individuals and companies alike were quick to answer the call for donations after Storm Alex devastated the valleys of the Riviera’s hinterland. € 75,000 were donated to the Red Cross by Monaco’s population, a sum to which will also be added €100,000 donated by the organisation itself, on request of President of the Association, Prince Albert II of Monaco. The money collected will go to fund aid efforts in the Vésubie and Roya valleys.

“Tremendous influx of donations”

The Monaco Red Cross will close the Storm Alex collection centre on Tuesday 20 October. “In light of the tremendous influx of donations from France, the affected villages have asked us to stop donations,” said Monaco’s Red Cross.

Over 8 boxes filled with essential goods were brought by helicopter to the village of Breil-sur-Roya. A further six other boxes are currently being prepared and should be dispatched soon. For more information on Monaco’s Red Cross, you can access their website here.