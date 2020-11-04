











The numbers continue to rise in Monaco. On Tuesday 3 November, there were 22 new cases, a significant jump from Monday’s 9.

Monaco has now registered 397 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. 13 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 5 of them in ICU. 89 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 293.

Large-scale testing

Monaco carries out almost twice as many tests per 100,000 people than Paris and three times as many tests as Italy. The large-scale testing allows for the effective isolation of as many positive cases as possible. For the time being, the Prince’s Government is excluding introducing a second lockdown.

As France goes on lockdown, the Scientific Council has urged for strategic protection of the country’s older population. During the first coronavirus wave, 98% of deaths were people over 60, according to Santé publique France. Advice that is food for thought in Monaco, given that 25% of Monégasques are over 65 years of age.