











As cases drop and Monaco’s testing capacity increases, researchers draw attention to the impact of Covid-19 on mental health.

On Monday 23 November, Monaco registered 1 new case of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 583. 23 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 6 of them in ICU. However, out of the 23 patients hospitalised, only 11 are Monaco residents. 28 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 518.

Following the inauguration of a new lab at Monaco’s Scientific Centre that will drastically increase the country’s testing capacity, the Prince’s Government continues to promote its flu jab campaign. Given that the two viruses have similar symptoms, getting a flu jab will take pressure off testing centers, ensure the rapid isolation of Covid-19 cases, and reduce the number of hospitalisations.

How can I get a flu jab in Monaco?

In Monaco, the epidemiological situation is better than elsewhere, which is perhaps due to better compliance with safety measures. Xavier Briffault, researcher

What is the impact of Covid-19 on mental health?

Interviewed by Monaco Info, researcher Xavier Briffualt shed light on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health. Doctors have observed a rise in symptoms, which range from anxiety and sleep deprivation, to depression. “There’s a loss of enjoyment, an incapacity to make plans for the future. Some people stop laughing, they stop reading, they stop hobbies they once enjoyed,” said the researcher

Anyone struggling with persistent low morale and other mental health issues should consult a health professional.