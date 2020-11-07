











The best way not to catch Covid-19 is respecting protective measures and social distancing. Yet, Monaco’s Government bemoans widespread disregard for these simple rules, announcing that the police would now be carrying out more systematic checks.

On Government request, Monaco’s Police will now carry out more systematic checks in order to ensure that protective measures against Covid-19 and social distancing are being respected. To avoid a second lockdown, the Government is urging all of Monégasques and residents to comply with current regulations. The Government has also instructed Monaco’s police to give out fines if necessary. The fines go between 100 and 300 euros, depending on the offense.

Currently, any person above the age of five is required to wear a mask outside at all times, as well as in any closed public space, such as in buses, shops, lifts. To work effectively, masks must cover the nose and the mouth.

Tighter border checks

Following the recent terror attack in Nice, Monaco too has increased vigilance, even if the Principality is not under imminent terrorist threat per se. After France said it would raise its terror threat alert to the highest possible level, Monaco’s Prime Minister Pierre Dartout announced that Monaco would increase border checks. The number of police deployed on the streets has also risen.