











As cases continue to rise in Monaco, the Princess Grace Hospital has set up two extra units, reserved for Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday 7 November, Monaco recorded a record 29 cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases stands at 486 contaminations, as 15 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 3 of them in ICU. 104 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 345.

Despite the surge in contaminations, the government insists that the situation is under control. Expecting a further rise in cases, the Princess Grace Hospital has expanded its capacity for coronavirus patients.

New units opened

The Princess Grace Hospital has opened two new units:

There are now 16 beds for Covid-19 cases and patients affected by other pulmonary illnesses. If necessary, another 14 beds can be mobilised.

The hospital has also opened 7 beds in critical care, in addition to the 8 places in ICU and 4 in the continuous surgical monitoring unit.

Meanwhile, Monaco’s clinics and medical centers have offered their support, in an effort to take the pressure of the Princess Grace Hospital.

The Monaco Institute of Sports Medicine and Surgery will handle all patients needing urgent orthopedic care, while the Monaco Cardiothoracic Center is also ready to help if necessary.