











On Tuesday 24 November, Monaco's Covid-19 task force met to discuss the state of the pandemic in the Principality.

It would seem that current measures have borne fruit. Over the last three weeks, Monaco’s incidence rate, i.e the number of positive cases per 100,000 people recorded over a single week, has dropped by 60%.

On Thursday 26 November, Monaco registered 6 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to exactly 600. 19 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 3 of them in ICU. However, out of the 19 patients hospitalised, only 11 are Monaco residents. 28 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 530.

Monaco announces plan for vaccines

During the meeting, the task force discussed Monaco’s flu jab campaign, which has been particularly successful: 12,100 people have got vaccinated against seasonal flu in 2020, compared to 4,500 in 2019.

The government has also announced that it has already ordered Covid-19 vaccines and has obtained a marketing certification. “As far as prescribing and carrying out vaccines is concerned, all information will be communicated when the time comes,” the government said. The taskforce also touched upon temporary unemployment. According to state numbers, 5,954 employees of 645 different employers benefited from temporary unemployment in October, i.e. 400 more beneficiaries than in September. The financial cost of temporary unemployment in October was at 4.5 million euros in total.