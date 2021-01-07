











As the state of the pandemic continues to worsen in the region of the Alpes-Maritimes, with whom Monaco shares land borders, the Principality has introduced a new series of measures to curb the virus. From curfews to limited restaurant access, what can tourists do in Monaco?

In light of the rising number of cases in Nice, on 28 December the mayor of the city, Christian Estrosi, asked for Monaco’s help to limit the movement of people between the two cities. Following the request, Monaco has now limited restaurant access. From 2 January, access to the Principality’s restaurants is possible only for Monaco residents, hotel guests, and anyone who works in the country. Take-away meals are exempt from the rule.

Is it still possible to stay in Monaco overnight? Certainly. However, tourists will have to contact the Covid-19 call centre upon arrival and get tested. If tests come back negative, a quarantine will not be required. Tourists can enjoy Monaco under certain conditions, including an 8 pm curfew.

Culture venues and shops remain open

In Monaco, all museums, casinos and cultural venues remain open. It is therefore possible for tourists to enjoy exhibitions and to go to concerts, so long as they respect the 6 pm French curfew if they have to go back to France. Everyone is also still allowed to shop in Monaco. Currently, the winter sales have started and will last until mid-February. For the time being, the Franco-Monégasque border remains open.

On order of the Prince’s Government, masks must be worn at all times in Monaco.

