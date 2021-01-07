











Now that the Christmas holidays are over, Monaco has introduced a large-scale testing operation to block the spread of coronavirus in the Principality.

On Tuesday 5 January, Monaco registered 30 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 947. 22 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 6 of them in ICU. However, out of the 23 patients hospitalised, only 9 are Monaco residents. 108 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 763.

The spike in the number of cases detected is also due to a rise in the number of tests being carried out. Over the last two weeks, Monegasque authorities carried out 7,000 tests, both PCR and antigen. Meanwhile, Monaco’s vaccine campaign is still underway. At the moment, priority is given to medical staff and residents over the age of 65.

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated against coronavirus should contact the Covid-19 call center at the following number: 92 05 55 00. The Prince’s Government

Remote working, sports and self-isolation

In order to limit the movement of people while keeping the economy going, the Princely Government recommends working remotely as much as possible. Sports have also been the subject of a heated debate. For the time being, all gyms, swimming pools, and school sports facilities will remain closed until 27 January. Any other type of indoor exercise is also banned.

However, personal trainers are exempt from the rule and will still be able to see one client at a time, both indoors and outdoors. Lastly, in order to avoid private sphere contaminations, which have been rife since Christmas Eve, any Monaco resident who tests positive is offered hotel accommodation.