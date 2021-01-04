











After a year marked by the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis, the princely couple expressed hopeful wishes to Monégasques and residents. For the second consecutive year, the Sovereign was accompanied in his New Year wishes by Princess Charlene.

2020 is no more and yet the year will stay with us forever. On Thursday 31st December, during the traditional end-of-year greetings, Prince Albert II said that 2020 “will remain in our memories, marked by doubt, fear and pain.” After reminding that the pandemic will impact the economy “for several years,” the Sovereign emphasised that we have all learnt from a year “that has made us rethink our habits and the things we thought were certain.”

The Sovereign said that the pandemic “set our intelligence in motion and pushed us to reflect on all aspects of our existence” and advocated for unity: “It is essential that all countries commit themselves to taking on our future with an innovative approach in light of challenges that appear to be of unequalled in magnitude.”

I assure you of my unfailing determination to lead the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, prosperous and fairer future. Prince Albert II

Monaco’s show of unity

The Sovereign addressed several topics, including the importance of digital technology, clean energy, inclusion and creativity. He also spared a thought for “populations whose suffering is accentuated by conflicts, humanitarian crises or natural disasters.”

The Sovereign expressed his gratitude “to the women and men who have supported the economy and protected the population” during the past year. Monaco’s show of collective spirit is a sign that 2021 will see “a more caring society,” said the Sovereign.