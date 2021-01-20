











Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlène and their twins Jacques and Gabriella have posed for their new official photograph. The picture was shared on Wednesday morning via the Princely Family’s Facebook page.

Signed by Éric Mathon, the Princely Family’s portrait was taken in their home in Monaco. Posing in front of the Monégasque flag, the Sovereign is dressed in a blue suit, while Princess Charlène wears a long white dress. The picture also features their two children, now aged six years old. Appearing just like her mother with a short bob and straight fringe, Princess Gabriella has said goodbye to her old punk look. It seems while some mothers and daughters wear matching clothes, others prefer matching their hairstyles.

Copies sold raise money for charity

As of 20 January, copies of the new portrait will be sold in two souvenir shops in the Principality: Place du Palais and tunnel Louis II. Prince Albert and Princess Charlène are well known for their charity work and the sale of this photograph will be no different. A note accompanying every copy sold reads: “all money raised from the sale of this photo will go towards humanitarian projects in the Principality.”

The couple are engaged in many charity projects. Prince Albert II is president of the Red Cross in Monaco, as well as supporting children in hospital with the Princess Grace Foundation. Princess Charlène has also established her own foundation, which focuses on teaching children how to swim in order to reduce instances of drowning.

Eric Mathon / Prince’s palace