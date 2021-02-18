











The Princely Government have announced that current Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until at least the 19 March.

Slowly but surely, the figures are improving. However, protecting the Rock against another wave of this virus is the Princely Government’s top priority. As a result, the restrictions, which have been in place since the 11 January, will remain in force for another month.

As well as a 7pm-6am curfew, everyone must work from home and the hospitality sector is all but closed. Only residents and commuters may dine in Monaco’s restaurants, in groups no larger than six, and only if bookings are made in advance.

If these restrictions were not tough enough, anyone crossing the border from France will be subject to even more rules. A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel as well as a certificate of non-contagion must be presented at the border. However, all commuters, school children and students, as well as residents of the Alpes-Maritimes and Var regions are exempt from this requirement. Although there are already these exceptions to the travel rules, Monaco is still negotiating further with France over the 30km restriction, as well as demanding support for struggling businesses.

What are the latest Covid figures?

Covid-19 continues to spread through Monaco. Many people are still dying and the Principality recently mourned the loss of an 88 year old from this disease. Since the pandemic began this is the 22nd resident to die from the virus.

On Wednesday 17 February, Monaco recorded 29 new positive cases and 51 patients were still being treated in the Princess Grace Hospital. So far, 1,816 people have tested positive for the virus. However, it was not all bad news as 28 people reported a full recovery on that same Wednesday.

The vaccination campaign is in full swing. 5,422 vaccines were administered from the 8 to the 14 February. During the same week, Monaco had an incidence rate of 276.32 (compared with 436.84 the week before) and recorded a total of 105 positive cases.

