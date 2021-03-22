











Following the recent announcement of the a new lockdown in sixteen French départments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, the Principality of Monaco has decided to reinforce police controls at its borders over the next four weeks.

France reintroduced partial lockdown in 16 areas, including the capital Paris and the Alpes-Maritimes. The country fears a third wave. The partial lockdown took effect from midnight on Friday.

New partial lockdown in France

During his press conference, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced however that non-essential businesses would be shut, but the new restrictions are not as strict as the previous lockdown, with people allowed to exercise outdoors and schools remain open. However, inter-regional travel for French people in affected areas will be forbidden, except for compelling or professional reasons.

Curfew prolonged until 2 April in Monaco

Faced with the alarming spread of the coronavirus, the Principality has decided to reinforce its police checks at its borders from this Saturday 20 March, for the next four weeks. The curfew currently in place between 7pm and 6am will stay in place until 2 April, as will the obligation to work from home. The police will also continue to enforce social distancing measures in outdoor areas.

Apart from Monégasque residents, only people working in the Principality and those living in neighbouring communes, as well as Eze and Menton, will be able to enter Monaco on presentation of the French exemption certificate Prince’s Government

Visitors planning to stay in one of the Principality’s hotels should carry proof of a negative PCR test dated less than 72 hours. The Prince’s Government also encourages residents of Monaco to avoid staying travelling to the 16 areas of France under lockdown.

For more information, please visit: Travel advice