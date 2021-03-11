











Scuderia Ferrari have revealed their new single-seater car taking to the track for the 2021 Formula 1 season. Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz will each be behind the wheel this year.

Racing fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement. On Wednesday the wait was finally over as the SF21 was revealed to the public online. Keeping it on brand, this year’s single-seater is painted in the classic Ferrari red, but this time a splash of green has been added to the bonnet, depicting the logo of their title sponsor Mission Winnow.

Scuderia choose a historic shade of red

Something else worth noting about the new design is how the red fades into burgundy towards the back of the car. Looking back at the single-seater used for Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix event in Tuscany last year, as well as the shade of red used during the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix, similarities can be drawn with the colour chosen for the SF21. Taking place on the Maranello circuit for the 67th time, drivers of the SF21 will be keen to make a better reputation for Ferrari in this F1 season after the disappointing performance in the SF1000 last time.

