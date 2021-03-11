











Due to the health crisis, the Monaco Rose Ball has once again been postponed. Every year, more than 900 guests gather in the prestigious Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo to raise money for the Princess Grace Foundation.

After an announcement from Monte-Carlo SBM on the 9 March, suits and ballgowns will remain closeted away as the Rose Ball has been postponed for the second time. Under normal circumstances, around 900 members of elite and international high society would dine together in the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. All for a good cause, guests would be joined by Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline of Hanover and other members of the Princely Family.

Bollywood theme for the 66th edition

History has unfortunately repeated itself as this is not the first time the health crisis has disrupted plans for the event, as the 2020 Rose Ball was also cancelled. It is hoped that the 66th edition of the ball will go ahead on the 19 March 2022. All of the Bollywood-themed decor designed by French creator Christian Louboutin will also be kept for next year.

Created in 1954 by the Princess Grace of Monaco, the Rose Ball is the first international event of the year, hosting guests in the Principality from all over the world. A spectacle of glitz and glam, this event is more than just an opportunity to have a party. Above all, it is a chance to raise money for the Princess Grace Foundation. Throughout the evening, there are tombolas and incredible prizes to be won, which help fund the humanitarian and philanthropic projects supporting people in need and disadvantaged children.

