











Chefs from the Monte-Carlo company Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) have responded to a call for help from the Monégasque organisation Solidarpole, vowing to help those in need.

Having supported healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as helping the victims of Storm Alex last year, SBM are now doing their bit, along with volunteers, to help the organisation Solidarpole on the 6, 8, 10 and 12 April.

Over a four day period, 12 chefs are taking on the task of preparing 340 packed lunches for those less fortunate. Solidarpole, an organisation combining the aim of economic growth with ecological and social awareness, will work together with SBM on this never-before-seen initiative. Meals will be prepared in Monaco and distributed via the humanitarian organisation “Le Fourneau Économique de Nice”.

Now more than ever, our establishments must show commitment and solidarity in the face of economic and social challenges Jean-Jacques Pergant, Director of Hotel Operations of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

12 chefs preparing healthy meals

Starters, mains and deserts will be made with local, healthy ingredients by 12 chefs working in groups of three.

As an example of some dishes on the menu, there will be a salad made with tomatoes, mozzarella, tapenade and basil by Thierry Saez Manzanares, chef at the Casino de Monte-Carlo. Chef Franck Lafon from the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo will be cooking up a pan-fried salmon with quinoa and citrus fruits. Finally pastry chef Cyril Natta, also from the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, will be making a dessert based on vanilla cabbage and red fruits.

The following chefs will also be taking part in the initiative: Jean-Philippe Borro (Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo), Richard Rubbini (Sporting Monte-Carlo), Nicolas Baygouri (Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo), Marcel Ravin (Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort), Bertrand Duby (Mada One), Floriane Grand (Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort), Patrick Laine (Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo), Jean Laurent Basile (Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo) and Cedric Campanella (One Monte-Carlo).