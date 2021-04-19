











Restaurants owned by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) have put together a whole host of special offers for the Monaco Grand Prix, allowing F1 fans to dine at the heart of the racing action.

Just a few weeks remain until the Monaco Grand Prix gets underway and partner restaurants in the Principality are preparing to welcome Formula 1 fans. Locals, commuters and hotel guests… the Monégasque government has yet to confirm who will be allowed to attend the event.

At the moment, Monaco’s restaurants are allowed to open until 9.30pm, and those owned by la Société des Bains de Mer intend make the very most of these longer opening hours. Impressive views of the track and special menus on offer, these partner establishments will be serving guests right at the very heart of the racing action.

Special offers during the Grand Prix

Every year, across four days in May, the hotels, clubs and restaurants owned by the SBM group put together special offers for the Grand Prix. Whether it be a celebratory dinner sat overlooking Port Hercules or one of the race’s famous corners, the very utmost is being done to bring spectators as close to the course as possible. Over a four day period, it is possible to try out one of the many places offering dinner or drinks during the Grand Prix.