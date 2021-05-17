











Tempted by a weekend in Rome or a trip to Milan? Thanks to Italy’s new “green pass”, tourists are able to visit the country and soak up its wealth of history. In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, Italy reopened its borders to travellers from the 15 May, without the need for them to quarantine, provided they meet certain requirements.

In April, as the second wave of the pandemic swept across Europe, Italy announced all travellers would have to quarantine upon arrival. From the 15 May onwards, as long as they have a “green pass”, Italy will no longer require travellers to isolate.

Pass valid for six months

In order to get one of these prized passes, travellers need to either be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, provide a negative test to prove they have fully recovered from coronavirus or produce a negative PCR or antigen test, taken within 48 hours of the trip. These green passes are valid for six months, but should the holder test positive for coronavirus within that period, then the pass will no longer be effective.