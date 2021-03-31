











Whilst the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has recently seen a spike in the Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy has just introduced a new quarantine period for EU travellers, Monaco has managed to vaccinate just over a quarter of its population.

As the figures came in this Tuesday night, there were 17 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Monaco, taking the total number of those infected with coronavirus, since the pandemic began, to 2282. As well as this, 79 people are currently being monitored while self-isolating at home. In terms of hospital admissions, 27 people are being treated in the Princess Grace Hospital and seven of these patients are currently in intensive care.

In the Principality, 4.7% of all PCR tests taken produced a positive result, compared with 4.39% from the week before. Slowly but surely though, the vaccination campaign is moving forwards. Last Thursday, 28.5% of Monaco’s population had been vaccinated, which is progress from 25.66% the week before.

Italy: five days of quarantine for European travellers

As coronavirus continues to spread through Monaco and has forced the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region to enter a local lockdown in France, there has been no letup over the Eastern border either, as Italy prepares to impose a new quarantine period for travellers entering from the EU. From the 1 April onwards, anyone arriving from the EU will have to isolate for five days, as well as provide a negative Covid test. At the end of this period, travellers must provide another negative test in order for their isolation to end. At the moment, there are no details about specific measures applied to cross-border workers commuting between France, Monaco and Italy. To date, Italy has recorded more than 108,000 deaths from Covid-19.