











Following the latest announcement from the Monégasque government, the Rainier III Nautical Stadium will be allowed to welcome visitors, after a seven month closure.

People in Monaco will soon be able to enjoy some of life’s little pleasures again, such as swimming in the Rainier III open-air pool. Splashing around and diving from great heights will be allowed from 7am on the 17-18 May. The pool will close for a short period of time, this time due to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, between the 19 and 24 May, but will reopen on the 25 May until the 10 October 2021.

Rules regarding the reopening

A reopening, but not a complete return to normality. Anyone wanting to take a dip in the pool will have to follow a strict safety protocol. A mask must be worn at all times inside the building and visitors must follow the one-way system in place. Lockers will not be in use, but showers will be open to the public. Additionally, social distancing rules must be adhered to both in and out of the water. In preparation for the opening, 200 deckchairs and umbrellas have been setup along with diving boards and a water slide, available to use at specific times of the day.

Opening hours and prices

The Prince Rainier III Nautical Stadium will be accessible from 7am – 5.40pm up until June, when hours will then be extended from the 19 June, changing to 7am-7.40pm from Tuesday to Sunday. Anyone aged between 0 and 3 years old can enter for free, as can all Monégasques and any locals over the age of 65. There is a discounted ticket price available for children between 4 and 11, over 60s living outside of Monaco, and all Government and Town Hall workers. Everyone else will be charged standard entry which is €6.30 for the day.