











Fed up of waiting for Larvotto beach to reopen? Had enough of lying on pebbly beaches with rocks digging in your back? Let Monaco Tribune take you on a seaside discovery along the French Riviera. A treasure trove of hidden gems, if you know where to look, you can bask in the summer sunshine without any uncomfortable pebbles ruining your sunbathing days!

1. Plage de la petite Afrique – Beaulieu-sur-mer

For our closest getaway, hop on the train to Beaulieu-sur-mer for a day basking in the sun. Rocky mountains rise up behind the sand providing “gorgeous scenery” on a beach that feels “safe and calm”, according to past visitors on Tripadvisor. If watersports are your thing, this is definitely the place for you, as jet skis, paddle boards and banana boats are available to hire at the far west end of the bay.

2. Plage de Passable – Saint Jean Cap Ferrat

A beautiful beach boasting views of the harbour and citadel in Villefranche-sur-mer. Split into a public and private section, you can choose the experience that best suits you in this palm tree filled bay. But, wherever you decide to soak up the sun, you will be sheltered from the wind as the cove protects you from the sea breeze.

© Plage de Passable Facebook Page

3. Plage de la Gravette – Antibes

Horseshoe in shape, this public beach is within easy reach of Monaco and as temperatures soar, it is an ideal place to take a dip. According to visitors on Tripadvisor, the “enclosed bay makes swimming safe” so if you want a day out with the little ones, this is a “great place for a family”. More than just sandy shores though, make sure to pop into the old town, visit one of the ports, or even the Picasso Museum.

© seeantibes.com

4. Plage du Camp Long (Tiki Plage) – Saint-Raphaël

Less than two hours away from Monaco, you can find this private, sandy spot, which takes its name from the Tiki beach restaurant on the bay. Red cliffs surround the cove and vast pine forests are not far away either. Rent a pedalo and explore the turquoise waters, known to be perfect for snorkelling. If you are really lucky, maybe you will see one of the 50 or so shipwrecks lying in the nearby water too.

© Tiki Plage Restaurant

5. Plage de la Bastide Blanche – Saint-Tropez

Perhaps best suited to more adventurous souls, you will need to walk for around 45 minutes to an hour before reaching this beach. If you prefer not to get too hot though, why not hire a kayak and paddle across the crystal-clear waters, seeing which fish you can spot along the way. Park at the pebble beach L’Escalet and make your way across the deep blue to find this secluded, sandy bay.

Scheduled to reopen in July, there is not long to wait until Larvotto beach and its array of traders burst back onto the sea front. But, until then, we hope you feel inspired to enjoy the next few weeks of sunshine on one of these sandy spots instead!