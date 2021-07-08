











In line with his passion for sailing, AS Monaco’s President has recently acquired the ClubSwan 125: the world’s first ever sailing superyacht.

Undisputedly a milestone in the sailing world, Dmitry Rybolovlev is the new owner of this piece of cutting-edge technology. Developed by ClubSwan Yachts, the high-performance division of Nautor’s Swan, the ClubSwan 125 is finally ready to set sail. Measuring 43 metres in length and worth around 20 million dollars, the team hopes the racing superyacht will go on to break several records.

A capable helmsman and sailing fan, AS Monaco’s President, who is also a member of the Yacht Club de Monaco, has long loved the sea and water sports. “Despite my busy work schedule, I try to take part in as many races as I can. No other sport is as freeing, or invokes as much emotion,” he said in a statement. “I really like competing. Sailing races require a very sophisticated tactical approach. Just like in business, you need to be able to make decisions quickly.”

© Maria Muina / Sailing Shots

Competitions on the horizon

Onboard the Skorpios superyacht, named after the Greek island paradise owned by his family trusts, the Russian billionaire coxes alongside the Spanish skipper Fernando Echavarri, 2008 Olympic champion in Beijing. Crowned 2019 world champions in the ClubSwan 50 category in Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and awarded a bronze medal at the Scarlino world championships in Italy, Dmitry Rybolovlev’s Skorpios crew have already made history. They are currently the only team to have won two consecutive world medals in the ClubSwan 50 category.

Up first for Skorpios ClubSwan 125 is the Rolex Fastnet Race, scheduled to take place on August 8th. Still new to the water, this will be the boat’s first real test in a competition. In October 2021, the Skorpios team will also participate in the Middle Sea Race, with the ClubSwan 50 following their adventures. Renamed Sparti, the ClubSwan 50 team placed second during the Nautor’s Swan monohull race in Porto Cervo in Italy.

© Nautor’s Swan