











Has the tightening of restrictions helped drive vaccine uptake? We bring you the latest news on the state of the pandemic in Monaco.

On Monday 2 August, Monaco recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19. There are currently 10 patients hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including 7 residents. In addition, one Monaco resident and two other patients are being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit. 88 people are self-isolating and are being monitored by the home follow-up centre, while another 14 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday 1st August, the number of weekly cases recorded in Monaco had risen to 276.40 compared to 268.58 in the previous week. With regards to the Principality’s vaccination campaign, on Thursday 22nd July, 21,796 people, i.e. 56.83% of Monaco’s population, had been given at least a first vaccine dose. Of these people, 18,834, or 86.41%, have complete the full vaccine cycle. More recent figures are yet to be shared by the Monaco Government

The vaccine drive continues

Interviewed by La Gazette de Monaco, Didier Gamerdinger, Monaco’s Minister of Health and Social Affairs, commented on Monaco’s most recent health policies. “From 23 August, the health pass will be compulsory in the Principality in places where masks are not worn,” he explained, adding that “the vaccine drive is making way. Last week, we registered 1300 new vaccinations. Vaccination is the most effective way of fighting a virus, and indeed of eradicating it.”

