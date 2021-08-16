











Administrative closures of restaurants are on the rise.

Two more restaurants were administratively closed at the beginning of August. Planet Sushi and La Bionda, which had already had to close in May, were forced to suspend their activities for a few days, after repeated warnings.

Kitchen staff who did not wear masks, negligent checks of the health pass… these are just some of the reasons that led to the temporary closures. The authorities consider “that such failures, due to their multiple and repetitive nature, constitute a serious and characterized disregard of the regulatory provisions enacted in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic”.

Frequent checks

Since the introduction of the health pass, the authorities have been carrying out frequent checks, two to three a week in some areas. Shops risk being closed for four to seven days, like La Bionda (four) and Planet Sushi (seven).

Because of the lack of employees or because of personal convictions, some restaurant owners are struggling to find their way. Through their personal accounts, they told us about their working conditions during this complicated period.

