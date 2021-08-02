











This August, enjoy a spectacular performance on Port Hercule.

Even if Monaco Art en Ciel, the Principality’s international fireworks competition was unfortunately cancelled this year, Monaco’s town hall did not want to deprive spectators of spectacular pyrotechnics. After a first performance on 31 July, fireworks will be back in Port Hercule for a second evening on 7 August.

Access to the port is free but subject to certain conditions. Anyone above the age of 16 will have to present a valid health pass, as well as an identity card. Face coverings are compulsory for all starting from the age of 6.

Summer on Port Hercule

Until 22 August, the quai Antoine Ier is decked in a wide range of open-air activites. Do you fancy a ride on the seaside merry-go-round ? Or would you prefer racing around the karting track? On Wednesday evenings, between 7 pm and 10 pm, you can even try out this year’s exclusive novelty: a race track for radio-controlled cars.

Once you’ve had your fill, why not sit down on one of the benches of the promenade and read through the signs explaining the exhibition on Alberto Giacometti?

Fireworks on Port Hercule Saturday 7 August at 9:30 pm Free entry (with health pass) For more information, call : +377 93 10 12 10

Summer on Port Hercule – until 22 August Basketball: 3.30pm – 8pm Go-Kart: 3pm – midnight Merry-go-round: 11am – 10pm Introduction to radio-controlled cars: every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm

