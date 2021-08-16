











In order to promote innovative solutions, an e-catalogue of all its startups is distributed to the main players in the ecosystem.

On Monday 20th September 2021, the first Monaco Smart Yachting & Marina will be held at the Yacht Club de Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show and the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. A day of seminars and meetings on the development of sustainable marina projects organised by Monaco Marina Management. Yachting players will present new solutions and innovative technologies to preserve the environment and design more environmentally friendly marinas.

Startups eager to create a sustainable future

Biodiversity, energy optimisation, water management, waste treatment, equipment, safety, health and mobility are the eight key themes on which start-ups were selected to meet the challenges of green marinas.

In order to promote these ingenuities, the organisers have published an online catalogue, which lists 53 start-ups from 29 countries. The international network of Blumorpho, a company specialising in innovation and promoting a positive environmental and societal impact, was responsible for selecting the startups.

More information on the Yacht Club de Monaco website